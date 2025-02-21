Celebrating 25 Years of the Kelly Rink

The Friends of the Kelly Rink is celebrating the outdoor skating rink’s 25 years as a beloved and affordable community resource.

The outdoor rink overlooks the train tracks which adds a fun element to the location, operates during the winter when it’s cold enough. The Kelly Rink is a great place for families to get out of the house during these cold months, and enjoy some fresh air.

Renting skates is only $5, and if you’ve got your own skates, it’s free to skate. If you’re cold there’s a warming room and you can buy hot chocolate and snacks from the small hut-like building where you rent your skates.

The Friends of the Kelly Rink, a nonprofit volunteer organization, are responsible due to their tireless advocacy that the only outdoor skating rink in Massachusetts operated by the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) is in Jamaica Plain at 1 Marbury Terrace.

The original Kelly Rink and the Melnea Cass Rink in Roxbury were both removed from the neighborhoods without a replacement for a public outdoor winter recreation facility. In the late 1990s, local residents, led by Bill Allan, Michael Frank, and Steve Glickel rallied to bring back a rink for the community. They were persistent and pivotal in making the temporary rink behind the Stony Brook T stop on Marbury Terrace a reality.

“The Kelly Rink is a beloved community asset offering ice skating and all sports associated with ice skating. For 25 years, it has served as a symbol of community advocacy, providing accessible recreation for youth and families in Jamaica Plain and beyond,” said the Friends of the Kelly Rink.

Since opening in 1999, the Friends of the Kelly Rink have managed the rink’s skate rental operations, initially working out of a used trailer with donated skates. Today, the organization has maintained affordable rentals for local youth and families during public skate sessions and lessons, renting 6,000 pairs of skates last season alone. It also employs local youth and offers a learn-to-skate program recognized by U.S. Figure Skating, the sport’s national governing body.

The rink was renovated with DCR support in 2009, and the Friends of the Kelley Rink continues to raise funds to keep it accessible and improve its facilities.

The Friends of the Kelly Rink said state Sen. Liz Miranda and state Rep. Sam Montaño, are both strong supporters of the rink.

“The Kelly Rink is not just a recreational facility, it is a cornerstone of community spirit in Jamaica Plain and Roxbury,” said Miranda. “It provides not only a place for physical activity but also for connection, inclusion, and opportunity for our youth.”

“I’ve seen firsthand the positive impact the Kelly Rink has had on the families and young people of our neighborhoods,” added Montaño. “This is a space where everyone can come together, and we’re proud to continue supporting it. I live around the corner from the Kelly Rink and often hear the screams of joy as families and individuals experience affordable ice time in the city. My landlord is also an original Friend of the Rink, so my commitment runs deep! Looking forward to celebrating the work of our community to keep the rink alive.”

Do you want to get more involved with the rink? The Friends of the Kelly Rink welcomes support from the community, and wants volunteers, board members, and donors.

To learn more or to get involved, please contact friendsofkellyrink@gmail.com or visit friendsofthekellyrink.org.