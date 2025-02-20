Kickboxing Gym Now Open in Old Drinking Fountain Spot

A new boxing/kickboxing gym, offering classes to all levels of ability, from beginner to pro, opened on Washington Street where the old Drinking Fountain bar was until 2017.

Boston’s Boxer Club recently opened at 3520 Washington St. The Club offers kickboxing/boxing skills and techniques, to adults and to teens and kids, as well as personal training.

Interested? They’re offering one free class (click through on the Club’s website to access the free class).

“Whether you’re looking to improve your overall fitness or looking for a place to fight train, all ages and abilities (beginners and pros!) are welcome and encouraged to join us and our community of fun and like-minded individuals,” says the Club’s website.

Membership rates look affordable. For adults unlimited classes per month is $150, 8 classes per month is $125, 4 classes per month is $85, drop-in classes are $25. Unlimited classes for teens/kids is $120, 8 classes per month is $100, and the rates for 4 classes and drop-in are same as for adults. Personal training sessions are more: 12 60-minute sessions is $720 and 30-minute sessions are half that cost.