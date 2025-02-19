Letter: 575,000 Lbs of Clothing and Goods Donated to Jamaica Plain Goodwill in 2024

Jamaica Plain residents, your generosity in 2024 was extraordinary! Together, you donated more than 575,000 pounds of clothing and household goods to the Jamaica Plain location of the Morgan Memorial Goodwill Industries, a community-based nonprofit organization.

Last year, Goodwill served more than 6,600 people in its job training programs and career services,

helping individuals facing barriers find jobs and create new lives.

Donating to Goodwill is an easy way to reuse and recycle, and it provides those who need to stretch their budgets in today’s economy access to quality goods at affordable prices. Your donations make a difference.

Please continue to bring your gently used clothing and household items to the attended trailer inside the Goodwill Store, at 678 Centre Street in Jamaica Plain. (open Mondays-Saturdays 10 am to 7 pm)

Thank you for supporting Goodwill!

Joanne K. Hilferty

President and CEO

Morgan Memorial Goodwill Industries