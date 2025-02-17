After 42 Years, Jeff Ferris Sells Ferris Wheels to Former Employee

If you’ve been in Ferris Wheels, Jeff Ferris has probably helped you find a helmet, or figured out what bike size makes sense for your child, or advised you to add air to your tires and oil to your chain. Known for wearing suspenders and often not wearing shoes, Ferris opened the eponymously named bicycle shop in 1982, and recently sold the business to a former employee.



Pierre Payette is the new owner, and he’s familiar first worked for Ferris in 2009, and has snce worked at a number of other retail bike shops in Boston and New York City, as well as a commercial eBike program in Manhattan.

“After my first long distance bike tour through Cape Cod in my early 20’s, I have been thoroughly hooked on the physical and mental health benefits of cycling, and as a result, pursued a career in this industry,” said Payette.

Payette said Ferris is retiring, but he’s not quite done yet because he’s working with Payette to carry the company through the transitional phase. Payette said he’s very appreciative of Ferris staying on to help.

“We are excited to do some improvements and updates on the space, and also modernize some of the offerings,” said Payette. “We have a very talented and experienced crew of mechanics, and offer a huge range of new and used bikes, parts and accessories, and last but not least, maintenance and repair services.”

Payette said the shop works on pretty much everything short of frame building and frame repair.

“We service racing bikes, off road and mountain bikes, electric bikes, cargo bikes, and of course, commuter bikes,” said Payette. “Although many of our staff have exquisite tastes in high end racing and mountain bikes, at the end of the day, we will always be a shop focused on commuter bikes, and helping our customer base to save time, money, and carbon emissions by choosing to bike around town instead of drive.”