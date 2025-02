Go Snowshoeing in Franklin Park with Park Rangers

Boston Park Rangers will lead a snowshoe tour of Franklin Park to uncover plants and wildlife that thrive during wintertime on Feb. 16.



Bring your own snowshoes if you got them, although there will be some available to borrow. Rangers will demonstrate and instruct snowshoeing basics.

Please remember to dress for the weather. This is a free event for ages 12 and up. Meet at the Golf Clubhouse parking lot at 1 pm. If there’s no snow, it’ll be a walking tour.