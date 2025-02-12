New Proposal By Developer Pitches 123 Units at Old Monastery

A Wellesley developer wants to convert the old Poor Clare Nuns Monastery along the Arborway into 38 senior rental units, and build a new building behind the existing monastery for 85 condos.



Sixteen Penny Company wants to completely renovate the existing 50,000 sq. ft. of the monastery building into the 38 senior rental units, with 25 units designated as affordable. The project would also include 8,000 sq. ft. of amenity space, 118 parking spaces and 103 long-term bicycle parking spaces, according to the project notification form submitted to the Boston Planning Department.

This proposal is different than the original 2022 plan in which the St. Clare sisters wanted to raze the building and then the sell the property to a developer to make townhouses. That proposal was cancelled after a public outcry. It’s also different than the 2023 proposal to make the current building that has no historical architectural protection, into a daycare, office, gym and apartments.

There will be a public Impact Advisory Group meeting on Feb. 27 from 6-7:30 pm. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the proposal, and will include a presentation followed by a Q&A and comments from the IAG, then the general public. IAG meetings are not like a traditional community meeting, the focus is for the IAG to discuss the proposal. The meeting can be accessed at bosplans.org/40L2IOk (Dial-in number: 833.568.8864 Meeting ID: 161 037 6855).