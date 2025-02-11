 Press "Enter" to skip to content

YES Celebrates Groundbreaking on Amory St., One Step Closer to Outdoors Adventure for Youth

By David Ertischek on February 11, 2025

Last updated on February 10, 2025

Jamaica Plain nonprofit Youth Enrichment Services (YES) celebrated the groundbreaking of its future headquarters on Amory Street on Jan. 29.

The Yawkey Youth Development Center at 265-267 Amory St., will be a 16,000 square-foot, state-of-the art facility complete with a rock climbing wall, ski shop, classroom space and more to support year-round outdoor and leadership experiences for Boston’s youth ages 7-18. The plan is for the building to open next year.

For more than 56 years, YES has provided low- to moderate-income children and teens throughout Boston with the opportunity to learn how to ski. YES also leads outdoor activities such as snowboarding, rock climbing, biking, and track and field.

1). Bryan Van Dorpe, YES Executive Director
2). Pedro Cruz, Executive Director, City of Boston’s Office of Youth Engagement and Advancement
3). Geoff Soper, YES Board of Directors Chair
4). State Representative Sam Montaño
5) Melissa Beltran, Director of Constituent Services for District 6 City Councilor Benjamin Weber. (Photo by Ginger DeShaney)

 

Set to open in 2026, the new three-story facility at 267 Amory Street will enable YES to expand its reach.

