Check Out This Awesome Igloo Two Brothers Made at Johnson Playground

Do we have a professional igloo builder in Jamaica Plain? Check out this amazing igloo that two brothers made at the Johnson Playground on Green Street.



The igloo is large enough for children to hang out in, or an adult to crawl in. The igloo was made by Ada John, 14, and Simeon John, 17.

“We finally got to build our dream snow fort!” said Ada.

“I have loved building snow forts since I was little. I enjoyed spending time with Ada. It has been a few years since we have had enough snow for building a good fort!” said Simeon. “I enjoyed watching little kids (in the neighborhood) getting enjoyment out of it, and going in and out of the igloo.”