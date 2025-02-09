 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Avoid Birds Around Emerald Necklace Due to Avian Flu

By David Ertischek on February 9, 2025

The Boston Public Health Commission is warning people to stay away from birds along the Emerald Necklace due to avian flu.

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) has existed among wild bird populations in Massachusetts since 2022, said the BPHC. It’s important to note that risk of human infection is currently low.

Please stay away from sick or dead birds and by keeping your pets away from them. Signs are posted around the Emerald Necklace reminding people to not feed, touch, or remove birds from Boston parks. Please report sick, injured, or dead birds to mass.gov/reportbirds or call 311.

Published in Animals and Government

