Avoid Birds Around Emerald Necklace Due to Avian Flu

The Boston Public Health Commission is warning people to stay away from birds along the Emerald Necklace due to avian flu.



Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) has existed among wild bird populations in Massachusetts since 2022, said the BPHC. It’s important to note that risk of human infection is currently low.

mass.gov/reportbirds Please stay away from sick or dead birds and by keeping your pets away from them. Signs are posted around the Emerald Necklace reminding people to not feed, touch, or remove birds from Boston parks. Please report sick, injured, or dead birds toor call 311.