Curtis Hall Community Center Pool Expected Back in March

After several months of not being operational, the Curtis Hall Community Center pool is expected to be back up and running for swimming in March.



The pool was closed in November due to heating system breaking, and the pool’s been drained since then. With it being drained, the city took advantage of the closure to do needed painting of the entire pool area including the walls, columns, and ceilings. The new pool heater was installed in January.

A city spokesperson said the pool’s drain covers are being replaced for safety purposes. Current expectations are for the final steps to be completed and the pool refilled by early March. A more precise opening date will be provided in the coming weeks.

The total work is estimated to cost $80,000 to $90,000, said the city spokesperson.

Needed additional repairs and preventative maintenance work that’s been identified will be completed in the future. Future expected work is for repairs to the locker rooms, mechanical systems, and filtration systems.