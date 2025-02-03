Learn About Documenting, Collecting Wild Plants with Historical Society and Arnold Arboretum on Feb. 8

Documenting and collecting wild plants is alive and well in 2025, and you can learn about plant exploration and diversity with an expert from the Arnold Arboretum on Feb. 8.



The Arnold Arboretum has long been and continues to be an international leader in collecting and documenting plant life.

The speaker of the program is Michael Dosmann, the Keeper of the Living Collections at the Arnold Arboretum. This event is co-sponsored with the Connolly Branch of the Boston Public Library and Jamaica Plain Historical Society.

Dosmann is a veteran plant explorer and will use examples from his own expeditions in Asia and North America to compare and contrast the historic and modern plant hunter, placing these activities in the context of scholarship, global change, the search for improved garden plants.

This event is on Saturday, Feb. 8 from 1-2:30 pm, is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served. This event will use a hybrid format. You can attend in person or, if you would like to attend via Zoom, use this link to register https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_7qPbdMFlT0Kc_tW_GbzgnQ

Please note: if there is a snow closure at the library, the event will only be held via Zoom.