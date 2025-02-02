 Press "Enter" to skip to content

3-Alarm Fire on Boylston Street Displace 16, No One Injured

By David Ertischek on February 2, 2025

Boston firefighters fought frigid temperatures while knocking down a fire of a Boylston Street home on Saturday night.

The Boston Fire Department reported that multiple ladder companies worked around multiple power lines at the house located at the corner of Boylston Street and Egleston Street.

The winter weather played a huge factor, as BFD tweeted/Xed that firefighters battled the fire as the “water froze instantly on the building and even on the street lights.”

