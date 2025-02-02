3-Alarm Fire on Boylston Street Displace 16, No One Injured

Boston firefighters fought frigid temperatures while knocking down a fire of a Boylston Street home on Saturday night.



The Boston Fire Department reported that multiple ladder companies worked around multiple power lines at the house located at the corner of Boylston Street and Egleston Street.

The winter weather played a huge factor, as BFD tweeted/Xed that firefighters battled the fire as the “water froze instantly on the building and even on the street lights.”

At approximately 11:15 fire in a large 4 story occupied building ,fire on multiple floors and through the roof on Boylston st. J.P. The chief had ordered a 2nd and 3rd alarm was immediately. pic.twitter.com/ITkLTffDCM — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 2, 2025