Tell State Sen. Miranda Your Top Issues of Concern Thru Constituent Survey

Last updated on January 28, 2025
Second Suffolk District State Sen. Liz Miranda wants to know what you feel are your most pressing issues by taking a survey for constituents.
Miranda wants to hear your thoughts on the priorities you think she should address during her second term. Responses are confidential and will help guide her decisions. For questions, please contact her at Liz.Miranda@MASenate.gov or 617-722-1673.
Click here to take the survey.
Miranda wants to know if there are any bills or legislation you’d like her to focus more on this upcoming session. Also, whether you’d like to be involved with shaping policy agenda, and in what areas can you offer support, and more.
Miranda wants to know which issues are the most important to you from the following options:
- Real Estate
- Community Development
- Reproductive Justice
- Environmental Justice
- Maternal Health
- Housing
- Democracy
- Economic Development
- Criminal Justice Reform
- Workforce Development & Training
- Education
- Immigration
- Public Safety
- Transportation
- Infrastructure
- Department of Youth Services/Children & Families
- Youth & Young Adult
- Racial Wealth + Pay Gap