Get Your Tix for Galentine’s Wine & Chocolate Tour

Get your tix now for the Galentine’s Wine & Chocolate Tour, a night of wine, chocolate and shopping around Jamaica Plain.



Attendees will kick off at the check-in location with a selfie station and music, and receive a map to participating locations where they will receive a variety of treats, along with in-house deals.

Participating businesses include: Sweet Pea and Sage; J.P. Licks; Miss Laura’s; On Centre; Elleyo; Papercuts; Jadu; Shea Butter Smoothies; Loring Greenough House; and Monumental Market.

Note: It’s called Galentine’s, but everyone is welcome.

The Jamaica Plain Centre/South Main Streets’ Galentine’s Tour is on Feb. 6 from 5 to 8 pm. Tix are $20 and can be purchased here.