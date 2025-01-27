Pulitzer Prize Winning Author Jayne Anne Phillips Discussing ‘Night Watch’ at JP Library on Jan. 30

The Friends of the Jamaica Plain Branch Library are kicking off their first author talk of the year with Jamaica Plain’s very own Pulitzer Prize winning author Jayne Anne Phillips.



Phillips will discuss her Pulitzer Prize winning novel Night Watch and will be available for book-signing on Thursday, Jan. 30 from 6:30 to 7:30 pm at the JP Branch Library (30 South St.). Jamaica Plain bookstore Papercuts will be selling books by the author and light refreshments will be provided.