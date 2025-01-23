New Biz: JP Clay is Pottery Studio for Beginners to Experienced Potters, Young and Old

Have you always wanted to try your hand in pottery? A new studio recently opened in Jamaica Plain, and is ready for you to dig your hands in.

JP Clay (29 Germania St.) is the second clay ceramics art studio opened by Gena Mavuli, with the first, Create, in Roslindale. Mavuli answered questions about the new business. This Saturday, JP Clay is hosting a grand opening and ribbon cutting from 11 am to 2 pm.

Q: What is JP Clay?

Mavuli: JP Clay is a community clay studio geared towards both beginner and experienced potters. We build community through clay.

Q: What does JP clay offer?

Mavuli: We offer two core programs: First is wheel throwing, handbuilding, and sculpting classes to youth and adults. Second is a membership program for experienced potters to gain access to the studio and equipment.

Beyond that, we seek to engage in a range of community partnerships — schools and other organizations seeking to partner to bring more people into an accessible welcoming, and creative environment.

Q: What do people make in classes?

Mavuli: Depends! Wheel throwing classes will focus on round forms, from functional (mugs, bowls, plates, vases) to altered sculptural pieces. This studio will help you cultivate a vision and give you the tools to execute.

Youth classes will have more specific focuses, such as making mythical creatures, large planters, fairy garden items, and more.

Q: When do people get to take their work home? Do they get to paint their own pottery?

Mavuli: People take their work home throughout the course of class. People will make the piece, have it bisque-fired, and then glaze it after which point it gets fired another time.

This is not a “paint your own pottery” studio. Students will make their piece starting with a lump of clay.

Q: What are some out-of-the-box things people have made or could make?

Mavuli: Sculpture, citrus juicers, book ends, platters, garden gnomes

Q: You offer classes for kids and teens, as well as vacation break classes. What happens in an hour class on vacation break?

Mavuli: Over February break, kids will get brief exposure to wheel throwing and handbuilding. They’ll get a taste of the medium and perhaps discover if they’d like to learn more.

Q: Are there one-off opportunities for people to try out JP Clay to see if they like it before signing up for a class?

Mavuli: Open houses! Also folks can try our Workshop series, which Open houses! Also folks can try our Workshop series, which can be found here. These are one-night, short classes that give the community a taste of what we do.

Q: Can people rent the space for parties/events, and will people be supervised by JP Clay?

Mavuli: We do not have space rental, however we do host private classes. We can accommodate up to 15 people for a class on wheel throwing or handbuilding. This is a great option for office events, staff retreats, adult birthday parties, or any other celebration. Please reach out to us online via our We do not have space rental, however we do host private classes. We can accommodate up to 15 people for a class on wheel throwing or handbuilding. This is a great option for office events, staff retreats, adult birthday parties, or any other celebration. Please reach out to us online via our contact sheet to schedule.