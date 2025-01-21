HSTF Offering Affordable Group Lessons in Music, Dance, and Theater

Hyde Square Task Fores Artes Culturales program provides small group lessons in Afro-Latin music, dance, theater, and is a fantastic opportunity for young people to learn about Afro-Latin performing arts.



Artes Culturales offers classes on Saturdays for ages 6-13 and Thursdays for ages 14-18. You can find class listings, availability, and descriptions on Hyde Square Task Force’s website.

The Winter Session began Jan. 16 for 14- to 18-years-old and begins Feb. for youth 6- to 13-years-old, and runs for 8 weeks.

Participants can sign up for a maximum of three lessons. Each lesson will cost $25. For example, if you confirm a total of three lessons, you will pay a one time fee of $75 for the 8-week session.

Click here to check out the group lesson schedule for this winter.