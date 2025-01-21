 Press "Enter" to skip to content

HSTF Offering Affordable Group Lessons in Music, Dance, and Theater

By David Ertischek on January 21, 2025

Hyde Square Task Fores Artes Culturales program provides small group lessons in Afro-Latin music, dance, theater, and is a fantastic opportunity for young people to learn about Afro-Latin performing arts.

Artes Culturales offers classes on Saturdays for ages 6-13 and Thursdays for ages 14-18. You can find class listings, availability, and descriptions on Hyde Square Task Force’s website.

The Winter Session began Jan. 16 for 14- to 18-years-old and begins Feb. for youth 6- to 13-years-old, and runs for 8 weeks.

Participants can sign up for a maximum of three lessons. Each lesson will cost $25. For example, if you confirm a total of three lessons, you will pay a one time fee of $75 for the 8-week session.

Click here to check out the group lesson schedule for this winter.

