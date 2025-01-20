 Press "Enter" to skip to content

New Coffee Shop Jadu Now Open, Serving More Than Just Joe

By David Ertischek on January 20, 2025

Last updated on January 19, 2025

There’s a new coffee shop in the neighborhood, Jadu, and they’re serving breakfast and lunch, too.

Jadu’s menu includes breakfast items like pistachio butter toast, an avo tartine, and “breakfast sammy” with a jammy egg/Calabrian chili butter/cheddar/arugula on focaccia

Lunch items include a smoked salmon sandwich, Turkish style eggs, brothy beans and greens, and more.

Jadu is open at 767 Centre St., and is open 8 am to 3 pm, six days a week, and closed on Wednesdays.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JADU (@jaduboston)

Post Views: 17

Published in Business and Restaurants

More from BusinessMore posts in Business »
More from RestaurantsMore posts in Restaurants »
View Previous Post
Demolition of White Stadium begins this week as early as…
Cresta Posts Box by CP