New Coffee Shop Jadu Now Open, Serving More Than Just Joe

There’s a new coffee shop in the neighborhood, Jadu, and they’re serving breakfast and lunch, too.



Jadu’s menu includes breakfast items like pistachio butter toast, an avo tartine, and “breakfast sammy” with a jammy egg/Calabrian chili butter/cheddar/arugula on focaccia

Lunch items include a smoked salmon sandwich, Turkish style eggs, brothy beans and greens, and more.

Jadu is open at 767 Centre St., and is open 8 am to 3 pm, six days a week, and closed on Wednesdays.

