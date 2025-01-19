White Stadium Construction: Begins This Week, Street Closures, Parking Restrictions, Tree Removals

Demolition of White Stadium begins this week as early as 7 am on weekdays, and maybe weekends, and is expected to last at least two months. There will be road closures, parking restrictions and traffic flow changes like a temporary one-way conversion on part of Peter Parley Road.



The White Stadium Project Team sent out a message providing the necessary details to know.

“We are providing an important update on the construction of the White Stadium renovation project, which will continue through Winter 2026. We are currently in the pre-demolition phase, focusing on establishing safety perimeters and completing necessary site studies. Starting the week of January 19, demolition will begin and will continue on site for the following 2 months, during which you will notice increased construction activity.”