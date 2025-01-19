White Stadium Construction: Begins This Week, Street Closures, Parking Restrictions, Tree Removals

Demolition of White Stadium begins this week as early as 7 am on weekdays, and maybe weekends, and is expected to last at least two months. There will be road closures, parking restrictions and traffic flow changes like a temporary one-way conversion on part of Peter Parley Road.
The White Stadium Project Team sent out a message providing the necessary details to know.
“We are providing an important update on the construction of the White Stadium renovation project, which will continue through Winter 2026. We are currently in the pre-demolition phase, focusing on establishing safety perimeters and completing necessary site studies. Starting the week of January 19, demolition will begin and will continue on site for the following 2 months, during which you will notice increased construction activity.”
As construction progresses, the team will try to make adjustments as needed based on ongoing site evaluation and feedback from residents. If you have any questions, please contact whitestadium@boston.gov.
Key Information
Construction schedule:
- The general construction schedule will be Monday – Friday, 7 am – 3 pm. There may be some weekend activity at different phases. Safety measures, including construction signage and fencing, will be in place year-round to ensure public safety and protect nearby trees.
Demolition Phase: Expect increased construction activity during demolition during the next two months.
- To accommodate heavier volumes of construction vehicles during the demolition phase, Walnut Ave between Park Lane and Seaver Street will be periodically restricted to local access and use only (including local residents and visitors, deliveries, school buses, and construction vehicles) and closed to through traffic.
- A barricade and police detail will be in place at the intersection of Walnut Ave and School Street.
Temporary Parking Restrictions — during the course of the demolition phase temporary parking restrictions will occur:
- West side of Walnut Ave. between Park Lane and Montebello Road (5 spaces)
- East side of Walnut Ave. between #435 Walnut & Iffley Road (8 spaces)
Neighborhood Traffic Calming Adjustments:
- Temporary shift of the center line between 435 Walnut Ave. and Iffley Road to create temporary, wider travel lanes for heavy duty trucks.
- Temporary one-way conversion of Peter Parley Road from Forest Hills Street to Walnut Ave.
- Local access only to Glen Road and Sigourney St., Robeson St., Peter Parley Road and Iffley Road. Additional signage will be deployed to keep through traffic on Forest Hills Street and Washington Street.
- Expand the existing “Do Not Enter” restriction on School Street at Dixwell Street from 8 am to 9 am to 7 am to 9 am. Traffic will be detoured to Dixwell Street (except local traffic and BPS buses).
- Buses will continue to use School St., for pick up/drop off
- Families will be directed to Dixwell St. for pick up/drop off
Construction Activity:
- During the week of January 19, the city and BUSP construction teams will begin to remove hazardous materials from the grandstands as well as site preparation and some planned tree removals.
Tree Protection and Removal:
- Planned tree removals and preservation strategies will begin as outlined at the Dec. 12 community tree meeting. All trees in the construction area, including those identified for preservation, are now behind protective fencing.
For more details, please visit the White Stadium Construction Updates Page. Flyers will be dropped off to affected neighbors in the coming days.
