ICYMI: Mayor Wu Delivers Baby Girl

On Monday, Mayor Michelle Wu welcomed a new member to their family — baby girl Mira Wu Pewarski!



Baby Mira weighed in at 8 lbs 4 oz and 20 inches. A spokesperson said the mayor and baby were in good health. Mayor Wu posted her best birthday ever!

Came home yesterday with plenty of time for baby snuggles all around + treats from Sweet Teez & Sugar bakeries! Best birthday ever 💕 [image or embed] — Michelle Wu 吳弭 (@wutrain.bsky.social) January 15, 2025 at 8:29 AM