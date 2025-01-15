Arborway Proposal Removes Two Rotaries Between Jamaica Pond and Arboretum for Traffic Lights

A state plan to make the Arborway safer for drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians is calling for the two rotaries between Jamaica Pond and the Arnold Arboretum to be replaced with new traffic light intersections.



Since 2019, the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) has been working on improving the Arborway by conducting road safety audits and analyzing traffic, holding public meetings, and collecting public comments.

The project would remove Kelley Circle and Murray Circle and creating the new timed traffic light intersections.

The new proposal was presented to the public in a Tuesday meeting, and earlier provided to Jamaica Plain News.

The new plan would recapture greenspace that is currently inaccessible due to the rotaries, would reduce merging needed now to get into the rotaries, and keep traffic flowing for commuters. Approximately 10,000 sq. ft. of trees would be added and increase the tree canopy by .25 acres, and there’d be a reduction of paved area. Particularly, the greenspace by the Kelley Circle by Jamaica Pond would become a path for pedestrians.

The project also creates protected bikeways and provide an advisory lane to slow speeds on the carriageways. There would be a full north-south path from Jamaica Pond to Forest Hills on a separated path for bicyclists.

DCR traffic analysis said that the changes would reduce travel time along Centre Street in the morning and afternoon rush hours. The changes would allow the same amount of vehicles in a more organized by reducing speeds and making trips more expected instead of fighting to merge into the rotaries.

The timeline of the project moving forward includes reviewing public comments this spring, holding a public meeting this fall, and solicit construction bids fall/winter 2026.