Jamaica Plain Youth Celebrates Seven Years with Big Brothers Big Sisters

Jamaica Plain 15-year-old Damaris Sosa and Anne Castner-Williams are living proof that youth mentoring programs have a tremendous impact on both the youth and families served as well as the adults who volunteer as their mentors.



Their story is important to note especially in January, which is National Mentoring Month.

Castner-Williams and Sosa were paired together in Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Massachusetts’ (BBBSEM) mentoring program almost seven years ago, and have since developed a close mentoring relationship.

When they first met in April 2018, the then 9-year-old Sosa felt shy but over time began to open up to Castner-Williams as the duo bonded over shared interests, like music, theater, and their love of musicals, like Mamma Mia and Hamilton.

Their friendship has grown to include meaningful conversations around challenges and milestones in each of their lives. They consider each other family and include one another in important celebrations such as Sosa’s quinceañera, where Castner-Williams played a key role in the ceremony presenting Sosa’s first pair of heels, and Castner-William’s wedding, which both took place this past year.

“It’s really impactful to have one person in my life who chooses to be there for me, outside of family or teachers,” says Sosa, a sophomore in high school. “For other kids, having someone who genuinely wants to spend time with them and be a constant presence can make all the difference, offering support and a sense of security. I always tell my friends to enroll in the program.”

Throughout their time together, Castner-Williams has seen Sosa grow from a lively, energetic young girl into a more thoughtful and socially aware young adult. Their relationship has been rooted in quality time, with a focus on supporting each other through life’s ups and downs. The connection between them is a testament to the power of mentorship and the lasting bonds it can create.

“Staying connected to and investing in youth is essential to being truly rooted in your community,” says Castner-Williams. “The joy of a deepening relationship is powerful, as it allows you to accept a child as they are and support them through whatever comes their way. Mentorship makes a real difference, offering kids a safe, supportive adult presence that helps protect them from life’s challenges and fosters the importance of meaningful connections in an increasingly isolated world.”

For more information, to become a volunteer or to register your children, visit emassbigs.org. Anyone can become a Big as the agency welcomes youth and adults of all races, ethnicities, cultures, socio-economic backgrounds, genders, sexual orientations, and physical abilities. Volunteers must be 18-years-old or older and be able to commit a few hours a few times a month for at least a year and have a passion for positively impacting a young person’s life.