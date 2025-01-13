Fugitive Arrested for Centre Street Murder from September 2024

The Boston Police Fugitive Apprehension Unit arrested an 18-year-old Quincy man for allegedly killing a 19-year-old man in Jackson Square last September.



The fatal shooting of Quami Clarke occurred on September 23, 2024, at approximately 9:22 pm at 277 Centre St. On the night of the shooting, BPD responded to a ShotSpotter activation and multiple reports of gunfire. Upon arrival, officers found Clarke suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported by Boston EMS to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

BPD with support from Quincy Police, executed an arrest warrant on January 10, 2025, and arrested Jason Douglas of Quincy. He was transported to District E-13 in Jamaica Plain for booking and was to be arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court. He is charged with murder, possession of a large capacity feeding device, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, unlawful possession of ammunition, and carrying a firearm without a license (second offense).