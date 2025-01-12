Check Out JP Artist Kevin Gillespie’s Exhibit at Jamaica Plain Library

The newest art exhibit at the Jamaica Plain Library is from a longtime resident, Kevin Gillespie, and features a peaceful escape showcasing the beloved landscapes of Jamaica Plain.



Gillespie’s “Healing Paths” exhibit is the first exhibit of 2025 of the Friends of the Jamaica Plain Branch Library rotating art program.

“Healing Paths” is on view from January 9 – March 5, 2025.

Gillespie is a 36-year resident of JP who draws inspiration from the Emerald Necklace and Jamaica Pond, creating serene watercolor and gouache paintings that capture the beauty of the natural world. His en plein air works reflect the calming, restorative power of nature, with a style influenced by celebrated landscape artists such as Homer, Wyeth, Hopper, and Turner.

“The Emerald Necklace, particularly Jamaica Pond, has been my muse,” says Gillespie. “As a city kid, I’ve found healing and renewal in traveling the paths under the trees, taking time to be mindful, breathe, and appreciate the beauty around me.”