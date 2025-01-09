State Revealing Arborway Improvement Project Plan in Jan. 14 Virtual Meeting

The state’s will present and discuss its proposed plan for the reconstruction of the Arborway between Jamaica Pond and the Forest Hills gate of the Arnold Arboretum in a virtual meeting on Jan. 14.

The Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) will discuss its updated conceptual design based on previous public input and additional analysis. The aim of the project is to improve safety for all Arborway users — vehicle drivers, pedestrians, bicyclists, et al, and improve multi-modal access to this part of the Emerald Necklace. between Jamaica Pond and the Arnold Arboretum.

According to a DCR press release, virtual meeting attendees will be able to ask questions after the presentation and discuss features of the design with fellow attendees.

Sign up for the virtual meeting here. The meeting is taking place on Tuesday, Jan. 14 from 6-7:30 pm.

After the meeting, the presentation will be available for viewing on DCR’s website. The DCR would like the public to share additional feedback for those who were unable to speak during the virtual meeting, with a deadline for receipt of comments by DCR of Feb. 4, 2025. Comments may be submitted via the DCR public comment portal. DCR wants you to know that the content of comments you submit to DCR, along with your name, town, and zip code, will be posted on DCR’s

website. Additional contact information required when commenting, notably email address, will only be used for outreach on future updates on the subject project or property, according to DCR.