What’s Closed in Honor of President Jimmy Carter in National Day of Mourning on Jan. 9?

President Joe Biden declared January 9 a national day of mourning in honor of President Jimmy Carter’s passing. That means the post office and more will be closed.



Along with post offices, all federal offices will be closed on Jan. 9. Businesses are not required to be closed, but may choose to do so in honor of Carter. The US Supreme Court will be closed after Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts ordered that the building be closed in honor of Carter. The New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq are also closed on Jan. 9.