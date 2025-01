Laugh It Up with JP Improv’s Topical Popsicle at Midway Cafe Show on Jan. 9

Need a laugh? Then you’ll want to check out local improv group Topical Popsicle’s show at the Midway Cafe on Jan. 9.



Topical Popsicle is JP Improv‘s flagship troupe, and will be performing its third-ever show from 7 to 9 pm. The venue fills up, so come early and it’s only $5 cash at the door to get in. Also, queeraoke starts right after the show (requires a separate ticket).