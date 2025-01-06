 Press "Enter" to skip to content

4-Story Residential/Commercial Building Planned for Old Gas Station on Centre Street

By David Ertischek on January 6, 2025

A developer has proposed building a new 4-story, mixed use building with 12 units and one commercial space for a Centre Street site that was last operated by a gas station.

12-unit building proposed for 561 Centre St.

The proposal is for 561 Centre St., where there is currently a mart single-story building on the property and a gas pump island. Both will be razed, and there would be a site cleanup due to the former gas station.

The developer previously met with abutters in July 2024, and feedback led to increasing the commercial space to 934 sq. ft., and adding bicycle parking and storage at the ground level, according to documents provided to Jamaica Plain News from the Jamaica Pond Association. Feedback also led to decreasing parking spaces to six spots from eight.

All units would be rental units: 3 one-bedroom units, and 9 two-bedroom units. Two units would be income restricted due to the city’s inclusionary development policy.

The site has sat unused for numerous years. Before the pandemic, there was a proposal to renovate the property and make it into a high-end butcher in 2020. But that plan never came to fruition.

Old gas station site at 561 Centre St.

 

 

Post Views: 13

Published in Development

More from DevelopmentMore posts in Development »
View Previous Post
While many of us couldn't see much last week when…
Cresta Posts Box by CP