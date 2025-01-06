4-Story Residential/Commercial Building Planned for Old Gas Station on Centre Street

A developer has proposed building a new 4-story, mixed use building with 12 units and one commercial space for a Centre Street site that was last operated by a gas station.



The proposal is for 561 Centre St., where there is currently a mart single-story building on the property and a gas pump island. Both will be razed, and there would be a site cleanup due to the former gas station.

The developer previously met with abutters in July 2024, and feedback led to increasing the commercial space to 934 sq. ft., and adding bicycle parking and storage at the ground level, according to documents provided to Jamaica Plain News from the Jamaica Pond Association. Feedback also led to decreasing parking spaces to six spots from eight.

All units would be rental units: 3 one-bedroom units, and 9 two-bedroom units. Two units would be income restricted due to the city’s inclusionary development policy.

The site has sat unused for numerous years. Before the pandemic, there was a proposal to renovate the property and make it into a high-end butcher in 2020. But that plan never came to fruition.