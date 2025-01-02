Call to Artists for Jamaica Plain Library Installation

Proposals are wanted for a Jamaica Plain Library site-specific art installation that commemorates the library’s renovation and reopening in 2017.



The project is a collaboration between the Jamaica Plain Branch Library and Friends of the Jamaica Plain Library, and will include incorporating remnants from the original ribbon-cutting ceremony into a new, dynamic work of art.

The deadline for submitting proposals is January 29, 2025, and the final artwork should be completed and installed by May 17, 2025.

Here are the details:

Project Details:

Materials: Artists are required to integrate at least 50% of the ribbon-cutting ceremony materials into their final piece. The materials are provided as part of the project (see images below).

Dimensions: The completed artwork should fit within dimensions of 20″ x 70″ to complement an existing installation in the library’s conference room. Artists may choose to create a singular piece or a diptych/triptych configuration within these measurements.

Stipend: The selected artist will receive a stipend of $1,000, which includes the cost of materials.

Submission Guidelines:

Interested artists should submit their proposals by sending the following materials as a zip file to gallery@friendsjplibrary.org. Only online submissions will be accepted.

Sketches: Provide sketches of the proposed artwork, clearly identifying how the ribbon component will be incorporated. Previous Work: Include up to 5 digital images of recent 2-dimensional original works in jpg format. Each image file should be named using the following format:

Image number_Artist’s last name_Dimensions_TitleofWork_Medium_Year produced

Example: 01_Doe_18x24inches_TitleofWork_AcryliconCanvas_2025 Artist Resume: A one-page resume, minimum 12-point font, that pertains to your work as an artist. Include your name and contact information, such as email address, mailing address, social media handles, and phone number. Artist Statement: A brief artist statement (50 words or less) describing your overall artistic approach. If applicable, mention any limitations on your availability for installation or exhibition due to travel or other commitments. Project Concept: Provide a brief artist statement outlining the concept behind your proposed piece, specifically addressing how your work connects to the library’s history and the Jamaica Plain community.

For questions or further details, please contact Brian at gallery@friendsjplibrary.org