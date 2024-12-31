Comparing District E-13 Crime Stats from 2024 to 2023: A Lot More Larcenies from Vehicles

The Boston Police Department released crime statistics for individual districts, and District E-13, the primary police district for Jamaica Plain. The biggest change was there were a lot more larcenies from motor vehicles.



The following are statistics for District E-13 from Jan. 1, 2023 to Dec. 29, 2023 compared to Jan. 1, 2024 to Dec. 29, 2024, and the 5-year average.

Homicide

2023: 4

2024: 4

5-yr average: 3

Rape & Attempted Rape

2023: 5

2024: 6

5-yr average: 9

Robbery & Attempted Robbery

2023: 46

2024: 44

5-yr average: 40

Non-domestic Aggravated Assault

2023: 80

2024: 65

5-yr average: 86

Motor Vehicle Larcenies

2023: 110

2024: 168

5-yr average: 147

Auto Theft

2023: 63

2024: 62

5-yr average: 56

Firearm related arrests across the entire city actually stayed exactly the same in 2024 as 2023. In total, 436 firearm related arrests happened each year. Firearm arrest data includes arrests where a firearm was recovered during the incident, according to the Boston Police Department.

Citywide fatal shooting victims were down in 2024, going from 25 in 2023 to 19 in 2024. Nonfatal citywide shooting victims went down from 116 in 2023 to 111 in 2024.