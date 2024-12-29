Lost Puppy: Help Find Glenda



Have you seen a puppy named Glenda who went missing on Dec. 27?

Glenda pulled herself out of her harness, so unfortunately doesn’t have tags or a collar on. She is light brown with a black-tipped nose, and about 30 lbs. She’s about a foot and a few inches tall, spayed, and not microchipped. She has large, pointed, upright ears, but sometimes one flops down. She was last spotted near Chestnut Avenue and Green Street.

Glenda does not know her name yet, is extremely skittish, and will not come when called. PLEASE do not chase her, as she still isn’t used to being around people. Please contact Monika at 978-460-3296 for any sightings of Glenda.