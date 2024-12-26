Most Popular Books at Connolly and Jamaica Plain (Again) Libraries for 2024

The Boston Public Library released the most popular books for each of its locations, and not surprisingly, or maybe surprisingly, depending upon who you are — the Connolly and Jamaica Plain branches share three books in their top 5 checkouts for 2024.



JP News previously shared the Top 10 books for the Jamaica Plain Branch.

The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride was the Jamaica Plain Branch’s most popular book, and second most popular for the Connolly Branch. The libraries also shared North Woods by Daniel Mason and James by Percival Everett on their Top 5 lists.

Connolly

Small Mercies, Dennis Lehane

The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store, James McBride

North Woods, Daniel Mason

James, Percival Everett

The Women, Kristin Hannah

Jamaica Plain

The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store, James McBride

Tom Lake, Ann Patchett

North Woods, Daniel Mason

James, Percival Everett

The Bee Sting, Paul Murray