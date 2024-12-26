Most Popular Books at Connolly and Jamaica Plain (Again) Libraries for 2024

The Boston Public Library released the most popular books for each of its locations, and not surprisingly, or maybe surprisingly, depending upon who you are — the Connolly and Jamaica Plain branches share three books in their top 5 checkouts for 2024.
JP News previously shared the Top 10 books for the Jamaica Plain Branch.
The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride was the Jamaica Plain Branch’s most popular book, and second most popular for the Connolly Branch. The libraries also shared North Woods by Daniel Mason and James by Percival Everett on their Top 5 lists.
Connolly
- Small Mercies, Dennis Lehane
- The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store, James McBride
- North Woods, Daniel Mason
- James, Percival Everett
- The Women, Kristin Hannah
Jamaica Plain
- The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store, James McBride
- Tom Lake, Ann Patchett
- North Woods, Daniel Mason
- James, Percival Everett
- The Bee Sting, Paul Murray