Vending Machine with Naloxone, Safe Injection Kits, Fentanyl Test Strips Now at EnVision Hotel



A no cost harm reduction vending machine is being placed at the EnVision Hotel in Jamaica Plain that will include supplies like naloxone, safe injection kids, and fentanyl test strips.

The machine at EnVision (81 S. Huntington Ave.), which is no longer operating as a hotel, is one of four machines being placed throughout the city by the Boston Public Health Commission. The machines were provided by the state’s Department of Public Health’s Bureau of Substance Addiction Services and Office of HIV/AIDS.

Sites are still developing plans on how to best utilize these vending machines and have a degree of flexibility in how they stock them, according to a press release. Organizations that run the sites, such as Victory Programs, which runs the EnVision, can choose to stock machines with other public health necessities like pregnancy tests, socks, and PPE.

www.vpi.org/connect- to-services. The machine will only be available to EnVision clients, as it expands existing access to harm reduction supplies provided at the site by making overnight access to supplies easier. Individuals wanting to access the vending machine at EnVision can learn how to register as a client and be connected to services here