Ula Cafe Applying for Alcohol License, Looking to Open Evenings

The owners of Ula Cafe are applying for a wine and malt license, as they’re looking to expand their hours past 4 pm, and into the evening.



“We are hoping to serve wine and beer in addition to our regular Ula fare, also adding some evening friendly food like light tapas and evening desserts like cakes,” said Beth Santos to Jamaica Plain News. “In terms of the beverages themselves, we are hoping to support woman- and Black- and Brown-owned wineries and breweries with our drink menu.”

Santos said they won’t have a full bar, but a few beer and wine options to provide more options for customers during evening hours. Ula Cafe would also like to host more evening events like open mics and live music, said Santos. Ula Cafe currently operates 8 am to 4 pm daily.