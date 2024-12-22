Kelly Rink Now Open for Ice Skating

One good thing about the cold weather is that it’s cold enough to skate outdoors. And if you’re looking to skate locally, definitely head over to the Kelly Rink.



The Kelly Outdoor Rink is at 1 Marbury Terrace, and there is onsite parking. You’re not going to find many skating opportunities cheaper than the Kelly Rink. The rink’s regular hours are noon to 7:30 pm, seven days a week, weather depending.

Skate rentals are $3 for all ages. Skate rentals and skating hours are: Mon-Fri 3-7 pm, Sat. 1-7 pm, Sun. 12-7 pm. Adaptive skating equipment is also available.

The Kelly Rink is open on Christmas Eve from noon to 2:50 pm, and closed on Christmas Day.

The Kelly Rink is open on New Year’s Even from noon to 2:50 pm.

The Kelly Rink is open on New Year’s Day from 11 am to 3:50 pm

The Kelly Rink is open on Martin Luther King Jr Day from 10 am to 2:20 pm.

The Kelly Rink will be open on school vacation weeks from 10 am to 2:50 pm