Ugly Sweater Party & Competition + Karaoke at Jeanie Johnston Pub on Dec. 21

‘Tis the season — for ugly Christmas sweaters — but do you have the ugliest holiday sweater?



The Jeanie Johnston Pub is hosting an ugly sweater party competition on Saturday starting at 9 pm, and it’s probably not going to last long because the Facebook event page says 9=9:15 pm, so get there on time if you want to enter the contest. There will be a prize for the ugliest sweater.