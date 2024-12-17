 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Successful JP Library Book Sale + Winter Holiday Party on Dec. 19

By David Ertischek on December 17, 2024

Last updated on December 16, 2024

Celebrate the successful Friends of the Jamaica Plain Branch Library winter book sale with a holiday party this Thursday.

“Collectively, our hard work raised more than $2,000 for the J.P. Branch to use on programming. We are so excited to see what we’re able to accomplish together in the new year,” said a Friends’ email newsletter.

The holiday party will be on Dec. 19 from 6 to 7:30 pm with live music from Sulinha’s Trio with Erico Menino and Tom Yates beginning at 6:30 pm. There will also be light refreshments.

