Successful JP Library Book Sale + Winter Holiday Party on Dec. 19

Celebrate the successful Friends of the Jamaica Plain Branch Library winter book sale with a holiday party this Thursday.



“Collectively, our hard work raised more than $2,000 for the J.P. Branch to use on programming. We are so excited to see what we’re able to accomplish together in the new year,” said a Friends’ email newsletter.

The holiday party will be on Dec. 19 from 6 to 7:30 pm with live music from Sulinha’s Trio with Erico Menino and Tom Yates beginning at 6:30 pm. There will also be light refreshments.