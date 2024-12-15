New Writers’ Room Opens at Margarita Muñiz Academy

Last updated on December 16, 2024
The Margarita Muñiz Academy recently celebrated the opening of a new writers’ room funded by local nonprofit 826 Boston.
The writers’ room will serve students during and after the school day with individualized attention that improves writing skills and fosters creative self-expression.
This is not the first writers room that 826 Boston has funded. Since 2007, 826 Boston’s center in Egleston Square has offered free writing, tutoring, and publishing services to students from kindergarten through high school.
The writers’ rooms use trained volunteer tutors and full-time staff to focus on publishing, improving writing skills, and project-based learning. Throughout the school year, the writers’ room will serve nearly every student in the school through whole-class visits, individual writing assistance, and/or after-school extracurricular activities.