 Press "Enter" to skip to content

New Writers’ Room Opens at Margarita Muñiz Academy

By David Ertischek on December 15, 2024

Last updated on December 16, 2024

The Margarita Muñiz Academy recently celebrated the opening of a new writers’ room funded by local nonprofit 826 Boston.

Left to right: Jay Enciso, Bilingual In-Schools Program Director, 826 Boston; Marilu Alvarado-Hernandez, Spanish Humanities Teacher, Margarita Muñiz Academy; Carmen, Ethan, and Des, students of Margarita Muñiz Academy; Luna Rodriguez, Muñiz Writers’ Room Manager, 826 Boston; Dania Vazquez, Headmaster, Margarita Muñiz Academy (Photo by Leah Abraham/826 Boston) 
The writers’ room will serve students during and after the school day with individualized attention that improves writing skills and fosters creative self-expression. 
 
This is not the first writers room that 826 Boston has funded. Since 2007, 826 Boston’s center in Egleston Square has offered free writing, tutoring, and publishing services to students from kindergarten through high school. 
 
The writers’ rooms use trained volunteer tutors and full-time staff to focus on publishing, improving writing skills, and project-based learning. Throughout the school year, the writers’ room will serve nearly every student in the school through whole-class visits, individual writing assistance, and/or after-school extracurricular activities.
Post Views: 64

Published in Nonprofit and Schools

More from NonprofitMore posts in Nonprofit »
More from SchoolsMore posts in Schools »
View Previous Post
English High School is one the seven Boston Public Schools…
Cresta Posts Box by CP