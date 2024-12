Boing! Hosting Fundraising Comedy Show on Dec. 13

The Boing! toy store may be small, but the business packs a lot into its space — and come Friday that space is going to be even more funnily packed thanks to a fundraising comedy show.



The show is being performed by Men in Comedy, which is Boston’s only all female and nonbinary monthly comedy show. The show is a fundraiser for the Trevor Project.

Click here for tickets.

