Shop Local with 3rd Annual JP Holiday Stroll on Dec. 12 at 21 Bizs

A new element to this year’s Annual JP Holiday Stroll is that 11 Jamaica Plain artisans will be featured at four different locations participating in the Stroll.



Each store is providing fun in their special way, be it discounts, giveaways, food, drinks, music and more.

“It’s a really fun event that brings a lot of joy to the neighborhood and those who choose to participate,” said Amy Driscoll, owner of the Susanna store, who organizes the stroll. “It’s completely JP business run because we all want to invest in the community and create a fun atmosphere for people to live, shop and eat.”

This year, 21 Jamaica Plain businesses are participating:

Boing! Toy Shop (667 Centre St.)

City Feed (672 Centre St.)

Diversity Consignment (713 Centre St.)

Focus Real Estate (34 South St.) also hosting JP artisans

George’s Shoes (669 Centre St.)

Gibson Sotheby’s (673 Centre St.)

Insight Realty Group (68 South St.) also hosting JP artisans

JP Licks (659 Centre St.)

Kitchenwitch (671 Centre St.)

Miss Laura’s Beauty Culture (46 South St.)

Monumental Market (36 South St.)

On Centre (676 Centre St.)

Papercuts (60 South St.)

Polkadog Bakery (42 South St.)

Said and Done Tattoo (68 South St.) also hosting JP artisans

Salmagundi (765 South St.)

Susanna (683 Centre St.)

Tres Gatos (470 Centre St.)

The Tot Café (114 South St.)

The Village Works (769 Centre St.) also hosting JP artisans

Elleyo (146A South St.)