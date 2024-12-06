Child Hit By Bus at Curley School, Taken to Hospital with Non-Life Threatening Injuries

A Curley School student was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being struck by a bus on the sidewalk shortly after the school let out at 3 pm.



The scene was chaotic as the sound of the bus crashing through a metal fence on Pershing Road could be heard, and then school staff and parents quickly stopped any child from going over to see what had occurred. The metal fence lay under the bus wheels after the accident.

A Boston Police spokesperson said that one student was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

An investigation will determine whether the bus driver was intentionally driving up onto the curb. Curley School parents have issued concerns for years about how buses are parked on Pershing Road during the morning and after school drop-off time. During the colder months, like today, the buses are live parked on the sidewalk.

Jamaica Plain News has inquired to Boston Public Schools as to whether they will stop allowing bus drivers from parking on the sidewalk of Pershing Road.