‘The Town’ Referenced in Promo for Sam Adams Derrick White Ale Available at JP Tap Room

Boston Celtics guard Derrick White is having one heckuva year: NBA champion, Olympic gold medalist, and his own limited edition appropriately-named Sam Adams Derrick White Ale.



To promote the beer, White starred in an amusing commercial with “your cousin from Boston” and slipped in some references from The Town. If you’re looking to enjoy some of the Derrick White Ale, it’s available on tap at the Sam Adams Brewery Tap Room in Jamaica Plain.