Jamaica Plain Company Played Significant Role in Early Radio Technology

The Wireless Specialty Apparatus Company, founded in Boston, Massachusetts in 1907, played a significant role in the early development of radio technology in the United States. It was located at 76 Atherton St. in Jamaica Plain.



This article was originally published on Jamaica Plain Historical Society’s website, and has been republished on Jamaica Plain News with permission from JPHS.

This summary will explore the company’s history, key innovations, and its impact on the radio industry during the early 20th century. For a more extensive treatment of this topic, please check out archive.org.

Founding and Early Years

The Wireless Specialty Apparatus Company was established in 1907 as a result of a partnership formed in 1906 between Greenleaf Whittier Pickard and Philip Farnsworth. An American radio pioneer, Pickard is best known for inventing the crystal detector, a crucial component in early radio receivers. Colonel John Firth, who had previously been associated with the International Telephone & Telegraph Co., organized the company in 1907. His experience in the telecommunications industry likely played a crucial role in the company’s early success. The company quickly became a major commercial and military radio equipment manufacturer. Its formation occurred when wireless communication was still in its infancy, and there was a growing demand for reliable and efficient radio apparatus.

Key Innovations and Products

Crystal Detectors

One of the most significant contributions of the Wireless Specialty Apparatus Company was the development and commercialization of crystal detectors. Based on Pickard’s inventions, these devices were essential components in early radio receivers. They allowed for the detection of radio signals without the need for batteries, making radio reception more accessible and affordable for a wider audience. Pickard held numerous patents related to crystal detectors and receiving apparatus. The company’s patents covered various aspects of crystal set technology, including circuit arrangements, crystal members, mounting methods, and mechanisms for selecting contact points.

Military Radio Equipment

During World War I, the company supplied radio equipment to the U.S. military. This period saw a significant increase in demand for wireless communication devices, and the Wireless Specialty Apparatus Company was well-positioned to meet this need. The company designed and manufactured large quantities of radio pack sets for the United States Signal Corps during this period. Additionally, they produced radio receivers for the Navy as early as 1908.

Commercial Radio Apparatus

Beyond military applications, the company also produced a wide range of commercial radio equipment. This included transmitters, receivers, and various components used in professional and amateur radio setups. One of the company’s most well-known products was the I-P-76 Receiver, which became the industry’s most widely recognized radio receiver at the time. The company produced several versions of this receiver, with models dating from 1907 to 1914.

Faradon Capacitors

The company also manufactured high-voltage capacitors under the trade name “Faradon.” These capacitors were used in various radio applications, including antenna coupling and high-voltage circuits.

Expansion and Growth

As the radio industry expanded rapidly in the 1910s and early 1920s, the Wireless Specialty Apparatus Company grew alongside it. Its reputation for producing high-quality, reliable equipment helped it secure contracts with government and commercial clients. In 1912, the company’s engineering, manufacturing, and sales organizations were moved from New York to Boston, Massachusetts, where they experienced rapid growth. During this period, the United Fruit Company decided to equip all of its vessels and shore stations in Central and South America and the West Indies with radio apparatus designed and manufactured by the Wireless Specialty Apparatus Company.

United Fruit Company Involvement

The United Fruit Company played a significant role in the history of the Wireless Specialty Apparatus Company. In early 1912, Colonel Firth sold his stock in the company to United Fruit, which then gained control of the firm. This partnership led to the widespread adoption of Wireless Specialty Apparatus Company’s equipment throughout the United Fruit Company’s operations. By 1917, the Wireless Specialty Apparatus Company products were being used in every country around the globe. The company’s equipment became “standard” radio apparatus worldwide, with over 95% of commercial ship and shore stations in the Western Hemisphere equipped with crystal detecting and receiving apparatus sold directly or licensed under their patent designs.

World War I and Beyond

The outbreak of World War I in 1914 led to another phase of expansion for the company. The Wireless Specialty Apparatus Company redirected its efforts towards designing and manufacturing military radio equipment. During this period, the company equipped five additional manufacturing plants and produced millions of dollars worth of apparatus.

Patent Disputes and Industry Impact

The Wireless Specialty Apparatus Company was not shy about asserting its patent rights. In May 1922, the company published a series of advertisements and circulars indicating that their patents controlled crystal radio receiving sets. They advised retailers to insist upon guarantees from other radio manufacturers to protect themselves against potential patent infringement suits. This aggressive stance prompted the formation of “Independent Radio Manufacturers, Inc.” to fight against the Wireless Specialty Apparatus Company under the leadership of Freed Eisemann. These patent disputes reflect the early radio industry’s competitive and rapidly evolving nature.

Decline and Absorption into RCA

While the exact date of the company’s closure is unclear, the Wireless Specialty Apparatus Company apparently ceased independent operations sometime in the 1920s. In 1921, when the United Fruit Company owned it, the government and General Electric, RCA, and others investigated the company for monopolistic trade practices related to radio apparatus. Eventually, the Wireless Specialty Apparatus Company was absorbed into the RCA conglomerate, of which it had been one of the founding companies. This absorption likely occurred as part of the broader consolidation of the radio industry in the 1920s.

Legacy and Impact

Despite its relatively short lifespan as an independent entity, the Wireless Specialty Apparatus Company left a lasting impact on the development of radio technology. Many of the innovations and products developed by the company laid the groundwork for future advancements in wireless communication. The company’s crystal detectors and receivers were widely used in commercial and military applications. Their I-P-76 Receiver became an industry standard, and their military radio equipment was crucial during World War I. While controversial, the company’s aggressive patent strategy helped shape the legal landscape of the early radio industry. Their disputes with other manufacturers highlight the complex interplay between innovation, commercialization, and intellectual property rights that characterized the rapid technological advancements of the early 20th century.

Preservation of History

Today, artifacts and documents related to the Wireless Specialty Apparatus Company can be found in various museums and historical collections. For example, the Collection of Historical Scientific Instruments at Harvard University includes objects associated with the company. These preserved items provide valuable insights into the early days of radio technology and the role played by companies like Wireless Specialty Apparatus in shaping the industry.

Conclusion

The Wireless Specialty Apparatus Company, though operational for only about two decades, played a significant role in the early development of radio technology in the United States. Founded by pioneers in the field and operating during a crucial period in wireless communication, the company’s innovations and products helped lay the foundation for the modern radio industry. The company’s contributions touched various aspects of early 20th-century wireless technology, from its crystal detectors to its military radio equipment. While the company may have ceased independent operations in the 1920s, its legacy lived on through the technologies it helped develop and the industry it helped shape. The story of the Wireless Specialty Apparatus Company is not just a tale of a single business but a window into the broader history of radio and wireless communication. It reflects the rapid pace of technological change, the interplay between commercial and military applications of new technologies, and the role of individual innovators in driving progress.

Sources

Radio Museum

https://www.radiomuseum.org/dsp_hersteller_detail.cfm?company_id=7974

Harvard University Collection of Historical Scientific Instruments

http://waywiser.fas.harvard.edu/people/2963/wireless-specialty-apparatus-company;jsessionid=842A4611C8E6F7FC1173B905AC513FC2

National Museum of American History

https://americanhistory.si.edu/collections/SILNMAHTL_36217

World Radio History

https://www.worldradiohistory.com/Archive-Radio-News/20s/Radio-News-1927-03-R.pdf

Summary created using Perplexity. ai version Llama-3.1