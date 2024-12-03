Annual Jamaica Plain Holiday Light Show Kicks Off With Launch Party on Dec. 7

JP Centre/South Main Streets annual large-scale laser projection holiday show will debut Dec. 7.



Everyone is invited to the launch party on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 4:30 to 5:30 pm. There will be music by JP Honk, light refreshments from Blue Frog Bakery including hot cocoa.

The show projects several stories high onto the steeple of First Baptist Church (633 Centre St.). The show is approximately 8 minutes long and plays nightly on the hour and half hour between 5:00 and 8:45 PM, from December 7 to January 4, 2025. Viewers can scan a QR code prior to the show and, as the show plays on the steeple, they listen to accompanying music and dialogue on their mobile device. This year the show is bilingual in Spanish and English.

Artist Diego Delmar created the show that celebrates the winter spirit and giving across our many cultures.