Hyde Square and Soldiers Monument Tree Lightings on Saturday

The 28th Annual Mayor’s Enchanted Trolley Tour will stop at two locations in Jamaica Plain on Saturday, Dec. 7.



Mayor Michelle Wu will be joined by Santa, and there will be other event details yet to be shared by the city.

The trolley tour is scheduled to stop in Hyde Square at 2 pm, and then at the Monument (1 South St.) at 3 pm.