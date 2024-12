Friends of JP Branch Library Winter Book Sale Dec. 5-7

Kids books, history, sci-fi, periodicals — lots of different reading materials will be available at the three-day Friends of the Jamaica Plain Branch Library Winter Book Sale.



The book sale will be on:

Thursday, Dec. 5, 5-8 pm

Friday, Dec. 6, 9:30 am – 5 pm

Saturday, Dec. 7, 9:30 am-4 pm

The book sale takes place in the lower level of the library at 30 South St.