Revamp of Flaherty Playground with Dog Run Ahead of Schedule



Looks like Jamaica Plain will have a dog run sooner than previously thought thanks to the soon-to-be revamped Flaherty Playground.

Boston Parks & Recreation recently secured a contractor for the renovation project, and will be working throughout the winter. The projected construction budget is $2.3 million, and is located at 40 Cornwall St.

The project’s website sad construction fences were to go up on Nov. 21 with an expected scheduled completion date of Aug. 1, 2025. The new park will include a new playground space, a fenced-in dog run, open space, and picnic areas.

The city will be posting updates on the project’s webpage