 Press "Enter" to skip to content

November’s Been So Warm That Cherry Trees Are Blossoming

By David Ertischek on November 27, 2024

Last updated on November 26, 2024

How warm has it been this November in Boston? Warm enough that cherry blossom trees in the Arnold Arboretum and neighborhood have blossomed.

Cherry blossom tree buds in the Arnold Arboretum in November 2024.

Record temperatures days happened at least twice this month in Boston, with 82 degrees on Nov. 6, and 79 degrees on Nov. 1. That has led to cherry trees at the Arnold Arboretum’s Arborway entrance to Forest Hills to bloom, as well as at least one down by the three ponds.

Late fall blossoming is not too unusual with certain trees, some cherry trees particularly, said an Arnold Arboretum spokesperson. It doesn’t necessarily hurt the tree, and the blooms could be short lived once the weather gets back to cold fall and wintery days. The tree may also not bloom as intensely during the spring.

Post Views: 5

Published in Environment

More from EnvironmentMore posts in Environment »
View Previous Post
The Boston Public Schools sent out an email warning the…
Cresta Posts Box by CP