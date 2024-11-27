November’s Been So Warm That Cherry Trees Are Blossoming

How warm has it been this November in Boston? Warm enough that cherry blossom trees in the Arnold Arboretum and neighborhood have blossomed.



Record temperatures days happened at least twice this month in Boston, with 82 degrees on Nov. 6, and 79 degrees on Nov. 1. That has led to cherry trees at the Arnold Arboretum’s Arborway entrance to Forest Hills to bloom, as well as at least one down by the three ponds.

Late fall blossoming is not too unusual with certain trees, some cherry trees particularly, said an Arnold Arboretum spokesperson. It doesn’t necessarily hurt the tree, and the blooms could be short lived once the weather gets back to cold fall and wintery days. The tree may also not bloom as intensely during the spring.