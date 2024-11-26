Boston Public Schools Warns of Increased Pneumonia and Whooping Cough Cases

The Boston Public Schools sent out an email warning the school community that there has been an increase in illnesses caused by whooping cough and pneumonia in Massachusetts.



Dr. Samuel DePina, Deputy Superintendent of Operations for Boston Public Schools, outlined the illnesses, symptoms, and how to stay healthy. He shared that the state has seen an increase in cases of respiratory illnesses caused by pertussis (whooping cough) and Mycoplasma pneumoniae (a type of pneumonia).

The following information was provided by the Boston Public Schools:

Pertussis (Whooping Cough)

Pertussis symptoms often begin with mild cold-like signs, but may progress to severe coughing fits, sometimes accompanied by a “whooping” sound or vomiting after coughing. Pertussis can spread when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks.

Prevention and Precautions:

Vaccination: Ensure children are up to date on their DTaP (for children under 7) or Tdap (for older children and adults) vaccinations. Pregnant individuals should receive Tdap during each pregnancy to protect infants.

Testing and Treatment: Seek medical care if your child has a prolonged cough or other symptoms of pertussis. Early treatment with antibiotics can help reduce symptom severity and prevent the spread of the illness.

Exclusion from Activities: Children diagnosed with pertussis should stay home until they have completed at least five days of antibiotic treatment.

Close Contacts: All household close contacts should also receive antibiotics to protect them from getting sick.

Mycoplasma Pneumoniae (Walking Pneumonia )

Mycoplasma pneumonia is a common cause of respiratory illness, especially in children. Symptoms include a persistent cough, fever, and fatigue. This illness is spread through respiratory droplets (coughing, sneezing, talking) and close contact.

Prevention and Precautions:

Hygiene: Encourage regular handwashing with soap and water or the use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers. Teach children to cover their mouths when coughing or sneezing.

Stay Home if Sick: Keep children home if they have respiratory symptoms to help reduce the spread of illness.

Consult Healthcare Providers: If your child has persistent symptoms, such as a prolonged cough or fever, contact your healthcare provider. Antibiotics may be prescribed if needed.

“We are closely monitoring illness trends in our schools and will keep you updated as needed. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact your child’s school nurse or healthcare provider,” wrote DePina. “If you have any questions, please contact the Boston Public Schools Health Services at 617-635-6788.”