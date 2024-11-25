TikTok? Insta? Bluesky? City Survey Wants to Know How You Use Social Media to Get Info & News

MySpace? Friendster? No, those aren’t two options on the city’s social media survey.



The city would like Bostonian to take the survey so they can “better understand where folks in the City of Boston are finding news and information through social media.” The survey is short – just three multiple choice questions:

What social media platform do you use most frequently each day?

How much time do you spend on social media each day?

What is your preferred method of finding information about the City?

Take the survey here and let the city know your preferred social media apps.